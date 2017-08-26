Fair WeatherUK rock group most famous for "Natural Sinner". Formed 1970. Disbanded 1971
Fair Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcb09436-4ec2-4463-be54-6c61a9ca4fb7
Fair Weather Biography (Wikipedia)
Fair Weather was a British rock band formed in 1970 by former Amen Corner guitarist and vocalist, Andy Fairweather Low. They are best known for their track, "Natural Sinner".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fair Weather Tracks
Sort by
Natural Sinner
Fair Weather
Natural Sinner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Natural Sinner
Last played on
Fair Weather Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist