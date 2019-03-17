Lifesigns
Lifesigns is a British progressive rock band. As of 2014, the band's members were John Young (Bonnie Tyler, Scorpions, Greenslade, Qango, Asia) on keyboards & vocals, Jon Poole (ex-Cardiacs, Wildhearts, Dowling Poole) on bass & vocals, Martin "Frosty" Beedle (ex-Cutting Crew) on drums, percussion & vocals and formerly Niko Tsonev (ex-Steven Wilson Band) on guitars & vocals. Niko departed the band in August 2016. Dave Bainbridge, (Iona, Celestial Fire, Strawbs) replaced Niko on guitar and also plays additional keyboards. Steve Rispin (sound engineer) is the band's fifth member.
