Men Without HatsCanadian new wave/synthpop group. Formed 1977
Men Without Hats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03ynjsh.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcabb743-60ed-406b-94da-9bf82e032e58
Men Without Hats Biography (Wikipedia)
Men Without Hats are a Canadian new wave/synthpop group, originally from Montreal, Quebec. Their music is characterized by the distinctive baritone voice of their American-born Canadian lead singer Ivan Doroschuk, as well as their elaborate use of synthesizers and electronic processing. They achieved their greatest popularity in the 1980s with "The Safety Dance", a worldwide Top Ten hit (#3 in the United States) and "Pop Goes the World". After a hiatus for most of the 1990s and 2000s, Doroschuk reformed the band in 2010, and released Love in the Age of War (2012). The reformed group, based in Vancouver, has continued to perform, including a European tour in 2015 and Australia in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Men Without Hats Tracks
Sort by
The Safety Dance
Men Without Hats
The Safety Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw5nv.jpglink
The Safety Dance
Last played on
Safety Dance
Men Without Hats
Safety Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynjsh.jpglink
Safety Dance
Last played on
Men Without Hats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist