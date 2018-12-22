Joe HendersonUS jazz tenor saxophonist. Born 24 April 1937. Died 30 June 2001
Joe Henderson
1937-04-24
Joe Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Henderson (April 24, 1937 – June 30, 2001) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Henderson played with many of the leading American players of his day and recorded for several prominent labels, including Blue Note.
Joe Henderson Tracks
Blood Count
Bess Oh Where's My Bess
Fire (feat. Alice Coltrane)
Black Narcissus
My Man's Gone Now
I Loves You porgy
Mode For Joe
Back Road
Lotus Blossom
Escapade
Isotope
Lush Life
Beatrice
Tetragon
Caribbean Fire Dance
Night And Day
Our Thing
Recorda Me
Miles Ahead
Gary's Notebook
Forgotten Dreams
Song For My Father
Blue Bossa
The Elements: Earth
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Homestretch
A Flower is a Lovesome Thing
Bess You Is My Woman Now
I Got Plenty of Nuttin'
Johnny Come Lately (Strayhorn)
Once I Loved (Jobim)
Miles Ahead (Davis / Evans)
Take the 'A' Train (Strayhorn)
Cheryl (Parker)
Isotope (Henderson)
If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem
Lazy Afternoon (Latouch / Moross)
Mode for Joe (Cedar Walton)
Serenity (Henderson)
Song for my Father (Silver)
Teeter Totter (Henderson)
Recorda-Me (Henderson)
