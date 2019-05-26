Dark Waves is an American indie pop band from Los Angeles, California, United States, formed by frontman Nick Long in 2014.

The group has released one self-titled EP Dark Waves (2014) and plans to release a full album in summer of 2015.

Drawing notable comparisons to bands such as The Neighbourhood and Bad Suns, the sound of Dark Waves has been described by "Buzzbands L.A." as "electro-romantic", "afloat in the unsettling, gloomy currents of love and longing".