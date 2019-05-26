Dark Waves
Dark Waves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcaa8575-8815-4fcd-89e2-ddb245a588d7
Dark Waves Biography (Wikipedia)
Dark Waves is an American indie pop band from Los Angeles, California, United States, formed by frontman Nick Long in 2014.
The group has released one self-titled EP Dark Waves (2014) and plans to release a full album in summer of 2015.
Drawing notable comparisons to bands such as The Neighbourhood and Bad Suns, the sound of Dark Waves has been described by "Buzzbands L.A." as "electro-romantic", "afloat in the unsettling, gloomy currents of love and longing".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dark Waves Tracks
Sort by
Too Close (feat. Dark Waves)
Away
Too Close (feat. Dark Waves)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Close (feat. Dark Waves)
Last played on
Back to artist