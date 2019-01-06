Thomas RhettAmerican country music singer and songwriter. Born 30 March 1990
Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. (born March 30, 1990) is an American country music singer and songwriter. His father is the singer Rhett Akins. Rhett has released three studio albums for Big Machine Records' Valory Music imprint: It Goes Like This (2013), Tangled Up (2015), and Life Changes (2017). These albums have produced seventeen singles on the Hot Country and Country Airplay charts, with twelve reaching the No. 1 position on the latter: "It Goes Like This", "Get Me Some of That", "Make Me Wanna", "Crash and Burn", "Die a Happy Man", "T-Shirt", "Star of the Show", "Craving You", "Unforgettable", "Marry Me", "Life Changes", and "Sixteen". In addition to much of his own material, Rhett has written singles for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, LoCash and Michael Ray among others.
- Thomas Rhett with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wy124.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wy124.jpg2016-06-01T15:50:00.000ZCountry star Thomas chats to Steve about his upcoming tour and his album 'Tangled Up'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wy130
- Chris meets one of Nashville's coolest country stars Thomas Rhetthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m7z28.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m7z28.jpg2016-03-11T09:00:00.000ZAhead of the Country to Country music festival, Chris learns about the rising Country musician, Thomas Rhett.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m82c6
