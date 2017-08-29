Joe LutcherBorn 23 December 1919. Died 29 October 2006
Joseph Woodman "Joe" Lutcher (December 23, 1919 – October 29, 2006) was an American R&B saxophonist and bandleader, the younger brother of singer Nellie Lutcher. He performed and recorded successfully in the 1940s, but later abandoned a commercial musical career and became an outspoken member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
