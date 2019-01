Goldlink - Roses (Outkast cover) ft. Hare Squead and Masego - Radio 1's Piano Sessions

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0593v82.jpg

2017-07-19T14:34:00.000Z

Goldlink is joined by special guests Hare Squead and Masego to cover an Outkast classic for the Radio 1 Piano Sessions.

