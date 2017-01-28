Taylor Ho BynumBorn 22 August 1975
Taylor Ho Bynum
1975-08-22
Taylor Ho Bynum Biography (Wikipedia)
Taylor Ho Bynum (born 1975) is a musician, composer, educator and writer. His main instrument is the cornet, but he also plays numerous similar instruments, including flugelhorn and trumpet.
Taylor Ho Bynum Tracks
Anthony Braxton
Composition No 63 (1976) for chamber orch and 2 improvising soloists (UK prem)
Taylor Ho Bynum
Uncle, Another Tale (World Premiere)
Karen Borca, Will Connell, Taylor Ho Bynum, Michel X. Côté, John Hagen, Jackson Krall, Bill Dixon, Bill Dixon, J.D. Parran, Warren Smith, Joe Daley, Dick Griffin, Glynis Lomon, Graham Haynes, Stephen Haynes, Andrew Raffo Dewar, Steve Swell & Andrew Lafkas
Intrados
Taylor Ho Bynum
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Anthony Braxton
Glasgow City Halls
2016-11-19T15:15:26
Glasgow City Halls
