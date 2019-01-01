Μαριάντα ΠιερίδηMarianta Pieridi. Born 13 July 1973
Μαριάντα Πιερίδη
1973-07-13
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariada Pieridi (Greek: Μαριάντα Πιερίδη,; born 13 July 1973) is a Greek Cypriot pop singer.
