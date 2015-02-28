Brent Mydland (October 21, 1952 – July 26, 1990) was an American keyboardist, vocalist and songwriter. He was a member of The Grateful Dead from 1979 to 1990, a longer tenure than any other keyboardist in the band.

Growing up in Concord, California, Mydland took up music while in elementary school. After graduation, he played with a number of bands and recorded one album with Silver before joining the Dead's Bob Weir's solo band. This led to an invitation to join the Dead in 1979, replacing Keith Godchaux who had decided to leave. Mydland quickly became an important member in the Dead, using a variety of keyboards including Hammond organ and various synthesizers and singing regularly. He wrote several songs on the band's studio albums released while he was a member.

After a successful tour in the early summer 1990, Mydland died of an accidental drug overdose.