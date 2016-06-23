Tailor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc992dd2-c0a3-4718-9023-d83ba39c443d
Tailor Tracks
Sort by
What's Your Status
Tailor
What's Your Status
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Your Status
Last played on
Epiphany (feat. Tailor)
The Golden Boy
Epiphany (feat. Tailor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gxm13.jpglink
Epiphany (feat. Tailor)
Last played on
Wolf
Tailor
Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wolf
Last played on
Tailor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist