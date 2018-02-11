David HaasBorn 1957
David Haas
1957
David Haas Biography (Wikipedia)
David Robert Haas (born 1957 in Bridgeport, Michigan), is an American author and composer of contemporary Catholic liturgical music. His best known songs include "Glory to God”, "Blest Are They", "You Are Mine", "We Are Called", "We Have Been Told", "Now We Remain", "The Name of God" and "Song of the Body of Christ".
