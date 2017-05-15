Aled Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk52.jpg
1970-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc97dc04-9736-411e-b582-5b2f032947ff
Aled Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Aled Jones, MBE (born 29 December 1970) is a Welsh singer and radio and television presenter. As a teenage chorister, he reached widespread fame during the mid-1980s. Since then he has become well known for his television work with the BBC and ITV, as well as his radio work (for BBC Radio Wales and Classic FM).
In September 2012, Jones joined ITV Breakfast where he presented Daybreak (2012–2014), alongside Lorraine Kelly and Kate Garraway.
For the BBC, he has presented Cash in the Attic (2010–2012), Escape to the Country (2009–present) and Going Back Giving Back (2016–present).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aled Jones Performances & Interviews
- Aled Jones: "Terry Wogan said 'spread yourself as thinly as possible; it makes it more difficult for people to get rid of you'"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kjbl5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kjbl5.jpg2016-12-07T16:50:00.000ZAled discusses recording albums with his younger self and shares his career secrets.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kjbs6
Aled Jones: "Terry Wogan said 'spread yourself as thinly as possible; it makes it more difficult for people to get rid of you'"
Aled Jones Tracks
Sort by
Dear Lord & Father Of Mankind
Aled Jones
Dear Lord & Father Of Mankind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
Dear Lord & Father Of Mankind
Last played on
We Can Be Kind
Aled Jones
We Can Be Kind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
We Can Be Kind
Last played on
Morning Has Broken
Aled Jones
Morning Has Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
Morning Has Broken
Last played on
I Believe
Aled Jones
I Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
I Believe
Last played on
My Life Flows On
Aled Jones
My Life Flows On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
My Life Flows On
Last played on
Walking In The Air
Aled Jones
Walking In The Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lk4l8.jpglink
Walking In The Air
Last played on
Candlelight Carol
Aled Jones
Candlelight Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
Candlelight Carol
Last played on
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
Aled Jones
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
Last played on
Hwiangerdd Mair
Aled Jones
Hwiangerdd Mair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
Hwiangerdd Mair
Last played on
Silver Bells
Terry Wogan
Silver Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqd4.jpglink
Silver Bells
Last played on
See Amid the Winter's Snow
Aled Jones
See Amid the Winter's Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
See Amid the Winter's Snow
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
Sep
2019
Aled Jones, Russell Watson
Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
18
Sep
2019
Aled Jones, Russell Watson
Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool, UK
20
Sep
2019
Aled Jones, Russell Watson
Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton, UK
21
Sep
2019
Aled Jones, Russell Watson
London Palladium, London, UK
23
Sep
2019
Aled Jones, Russell Watson
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
Latest Aled Jones News
Aled Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist