H-Dhami's Top 5 Tips For A Freshers Night Out!

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0486vym.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0486vym.jpg

2016-09-17T19:00:00.000Z

The singer shares his top tips for all the new students in how to have the best night out

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0486vz1