H Dhami Performances & Interviews
What Are H-Dhami's Top 5 Favourite Artists Right Now?
2017-10-14
Rav and Dee find out which artists are currently dominating H-Dhami's personal playlists.
What Are H-Dhami's Top 5 Favourite Artists Right Now?
Dipps Bhamrah speaks to H Dhami
2017-03-19
Dipps Bhamrah chats to H Dhami and Kiran Dhanoa about their new release Tu Mera Main Teri
Dipps Bhamrah speaks to H Dhami
H-Dhami's Top 5 Tips For A Freshers Night Out!
2016-09-17
The singer shares his top tips for all the new students in how to have the best night out
H-Dhami's Top 5 Tips For A Freshers Night Out!
Clap It! H Dhami brings the World Exclusive of comeback track 'Clap It!'
2016-02-24
H Dhami chats to Bobby about the UK Bhangra scene, married life and being a 'Belieber'!
Clap It! H Dhami brings the World Exclusive of comeback track 'Clap It!'
H Dhami in the studio for The Hit Squad House Party
2016-02-18
The boys are joined in the studio by H Dhami for the Hit Squad House Party.
H Dhami in the studio for The Hit Squad House Party
H Dhami and DJ Dips take the Badman Challenge
2013-06-05
H Dhami and DJ Dips take on the Badman Challenge.
H Dhami and DJ Dips take the Badman Challenge
H Dhami Tracks
Sadke Java
Sadke Java
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
Jaan Kad Di Jaave (feat. Lyan)
Jaan Kad Di Jaave (feat. Lyan)
Jaan Kad Di Jaave (feat. Lyan)
Heeriye
Heeriye
Heeriye
Clap It (feat. The PropheC)
Clap It (feat. The PropheC)
Clap It (feat. The PropheC)
Past BBC Events
Children in Need
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8j6v2/acts/am8bj5
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-11-15T15:26:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ftpbz.jpg
15
Nov
2013
Children in Need
09:00
BBC Broadcasting House
A Summer of Music: Leicester Mela
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8fbj5/acts/agbg9r
Leicester
2013-08-26T15:26:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ftpbm.jpg
26
Aug
2013
A Summer of Music: Leicester Mela
Leicester
