Alessandro Moreschi
1858-11-11
Alessandro Moreschi Biography
Alessandro Moreschi (11 November 1858 – 21 April 1922) was a castrato singer of the late 19th century and the only castrato to make solo recordings.
Domine Salvum Fac Pontificem Nostrum Leonem
Giovanni Aldega
Domine Salvum Fac Pontificem Nostrum Leonem
Domine Salvum Fac Pontificem Nostrum Leonem
Meditation sur le 1er prelude de Bach (Ave Maria)
Charles‐François Gounod
Meditation sur le 1er prelude de Bach (Ave Maria)
Meditation sur le 1er prelude de Bach (Ave Maria)
Alessandro Moreschi
Alessandro Moreschi
Alessandro Moreschi
Alessandro Moreschi
