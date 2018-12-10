Paul RevereBorn 7 January 1938. Died 4 October 2014
Paul Revere
1938-01-07
Paul Revere Tracks
Slippin' And Slidin'
Little Richard
Last played on
Some Other Guy + Paul Revere
The Big Three
Last played on
Slippin' And Slidin'
Little Richard
Last played on
Some Other Guy
The Big Three
Last played on
I'm Not Your Steppin' Stone
Paul Revere
Last played on
Lady Bird
Paul Revere
Last played on
Some Other Guy
The Big Three
Last played on
Kicks
Paul Revere
Last played on
