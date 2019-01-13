Carl SmithUS country music singer. Born 15 March 1927. Died 16 January 2010
Carl Milton Smith (March 15, 1927 – January 16, 2010) was an American country music singer. Known as "Mister Country," Smith was the husband of June Carter (later June Carter Cash) and Goldie Hill, and the father of Carlene Carter. He was one of country's most successful male artists during the 1950s, with 30 Top 10 Billboard hits, including 21 in a row. Smith's success continued well into the 1970s, when he had a charting single every year except one. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Let Old Mother Nature Have Her Way
Carl Smith
Let Old Mother Nature Have Her Way
Time's A-Wastin'
June Carter Cash
Time's A-Wastin'
Loose Talk
Carl Smith
Loose Talk
Hey Joe
Carl Smith
Hey Joe
Cut Across Shorty
Carl Smith
Cut Across Shorty
I Overlooked An Orchid
Carl Smith
I Overlooked An Orchid
Oh, Lady Be Good
Lester Young
Oh, Lady Be Good
Are You Teasing Me
Carl Smith
Are You Teasing Me
You Are The One
Carl Smith
You Are The One
Are The Children Happy (Live In Session)
Carl Smith
Are The Children Happy (Live In Session)
There's Nobody Home on the Range Anymore
Carl Smith
Happy Birthday my Darlin
Carl Smith
Happy Birthday my Darlin
Let's Live A Little
Carl Smith
Let's Live A Little
The Pillow That Whispers
Carl Smith
The Pillow That Whispers
Let Old Mother Nature
Carl Smith
Let Old Mother Nature
If Teardrops Were Pennies
Carl Smith
This Orchid Means Goodbye
Carl Smith
This Orchid Means Goodbye
Silver Tongued Cowboy
Carl Smith
Silver Tongued Cowboy
this kinda love ain't meant for sunday school
Carl Smith
did we come this far to say goodbye
Carl Smith
i can't get that last memory down
Carl Smith
There She Goes
Carl Smith
There She Goes
