Alberto Erede (8 November 1909 – 12 April 2001) was an Italian conductor, particularly associated with operatic work.

Born in Genoa, Erede studied there before studying at the Verdi Conservatory in Milan, then with Felix Weingartner at Basle, and after this with Fritz Busch at Dresden. He made his debut in Turin in 1935, conducting Der Ring des Nibelungen. He also conducted at the Salzburg Festival. Fritz Busch invited him to Glyndebourne in England in 1934, where he conducted several performances before the war. In 1937 at the Schlosstheater Schönbrunn, he led a private performance of Mozart's Cosi fan tutte where among the audience were Sigmund Freud, Stefan Zweig, Franz Werfel, Weingartner and Oskar Kokoschka.

He toured the United States in 1937 and 1938 with the Salzburg International Opera Guild, conducting Cosi fan tutte, L'incoronazione di Poppea and La Cambiale di Matrimonio. While in America he also made his New York concert debut with the NBC Symphony Orchestra and conducted the premiere of Menotti's The Old Maid and the Thief in 1939.