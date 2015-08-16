The GloveFormed 1983. Disbanded 1983
The Glove
1983
The Glove Biography (Wikipedia)
The Glove was a 1983 musical collaboration and recording project by the Cure's Robert Smith and Siouxsie and the Banshees' Steven Severin. They released one studio album, Blue Sunshine, in 1983; it was part of Severin's solo deal with Polydor. The latter came up with the band name, the album title and the blue/yellow sleeve concept, as Smith had to leave the project before completion due to Cure commitments.
