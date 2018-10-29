The Osborne BrothersFormed 1956
The Osborne Brothers
1956
The Osborne Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Osborne Brothers, Sonny Osborne (b. October 29, 1937) and Bobby Osborne (b. December 7, 1931), were an influential and popular bluegrass act during the 1960s and 1970s. They are probably best known for their No. 33 1967 country hit song, "Rocky Top", written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant and named after a Tennessee location.
The Osborne Brothers Tracks
Charlie Cotton
I'm Leavin'
Bluegrass Music's Really Gone To Town
Dont Let Smokey Mountain Smoke Get In Your Eyes
A-Model
Each Season Changes you
Going Back To The Mountains
Rocky Top Tennessee
My Cabin In Caroline
Ruby Are You Mad
Love Pains
Rocky Top
A Pathway Of Teardrops
Cabin in Caroline
Georgia Pinewoods
The Muleskinner Blues
