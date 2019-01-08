Wynne Evans (born 27 January 1972) is a Welsh tenor. Known for his role as the tenor Gio Compario in the Gocompare.com insurance adverts on television in the United Kingdom, he sang the role of Ubaldo Piangi in the 25th anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall. He also responded to the New Zealand All Blacks' Haka in 2004, singing 'Cwm Rhondda'. He went on to sing at over 30 Welsh International rugby matches. Evans, a lifelong Spurs fan, also sang "Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur" at the last ever game at White Hart Lane.