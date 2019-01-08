Wynne EvansWelsh tenor.. Born 27 January 1972
Wynne Evans
1972-01-27
Wynne Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Wynne Evans (born 27 January 1972) is a Welsh tenor. Known for his role as the tenor Gio Compario in the Gocompare.com insurance adverts on television in the United Kingdom, he sang the role of Ubaldo Piangi in the 25th anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall. He also responded to the New Zealand All Blacks' Haka in 2004, singing 'Cwm Rhondda'. He went on to sing at over 30 Welsh International rugby matches. Evans, a lifelong Spurs fan, also sang "Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur" at the last ever game at White Hart Lane.
Wynne Evans Performances & Interviews
Wynne Evans Tracks
My Dearest Dear
Nessun Dorma
Can Heb Ei Chanu
Myfanwy
Because You're Mine
Anfonaf Angel
Be My Love
Gweddi'r Arglwydd (Lord's Prayer)
With a Song in my Heart
Suo Gan
Because
Granada
Past BBC Events
2015-16 Festival Appearances: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
Llangollen
2015-07-08T15:23:09
8
Jul
2015
2015-16 Festival Appearances: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
19:45
Llangollen
Proms 2001: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2001
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6c2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-20T15:23:09
20
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2001
Royal Albert Hall
