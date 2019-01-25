Meinir Elin Gwilym (born 31 March 1983) is a Welsh-language pop and folk singer. Raised in Llangristiolus, Anglesey, she released her first EP, "Smôcs, Coffi a Fodca Rhad" (translates into English as "Smokes, Coffee and Cheap Vodka") in 2002. Her website claims that she is amongst the best-selling Welsh language musicians in history.

Gwilym worked as a radio presenter on the afternoon request show for Radio Cymru, the BBC’s Welsh-language service, alongside Dylan Wyn. She now works on S4C's nightly magazine show Wedi 7, and presents weekend shows on Heart Cymru in Anglesey and Gwynedd.