Meinir GwilymBorn 31 March 1983
Meinir Gwilym
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02pp0my.jpg
1983-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc89206c-3dfd-4b6e-8de2-6b8ebc40629e
Meinir Gwilym Biography (Wikipedia)
Meinir Elin Gwilym (born 31 March 1983) is a Welsh-language pop and folk singer. Raised in Llangristiolus, Anglesey, she released her first EP, "Smôcs, Coffi a Fodca Rhad" (translates into English as "Smokes, Coffee and Cheap Vodka") in 2002. Her website claims that she is amongst the best-selling Welsh language musicians in history.
Gwilym worked as a radio presenter on the afternoon request show for Radio Cymru, the BBC’s Welsh-language service, alongside Dylan Wyn. She now works on S4C's nightly magazine show Wedi 7, and presents weekend shows on Heart Cymru in Anglesey and Gwynedd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meinir Gwilym Tracks
Sort by
Enaid Hoff Cytûn
Meinir Gwilym
Enaid Hoff Cytûn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Enaid Hoff Cytûn
Last played on
Cymru USA
Meinir Gwilym
Cymru USA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Cymru USA
Last played on
Gwallgo
Meinir Gwilym
Gwallgo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Gwallgo
Last played on
Barod
Meinir Gwilym
Barod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Barod
Last played on
Dangos I Mi
Meinir Gwilym
Dangos I Mi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Dangos I Mi
Last played on
Wyt Ti'n Mynd I Adael?
Meinir Gwilym
Wyt Ti'n Mynd I Adael?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Wyt Ti'n Mynd I Adael?
Last played on
Rowndio'r Horn (feat. Meinir Gwilym)
Gwenan Gibbard
Rowndio'r Horn (feat. Meinir Gwilym)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lqwxw.jpglink
Rowndio'r Horn (feat. Meinir Gwilym)
Last played on
Titrwm Tatrwm (feat. Gwenan Gibbard)
Meinir Gwilym
Titrwm Tatrwm (feat. Gwenan Gibbard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Titrwm Tatrwm (feat. Gwenan Gibbard)
Last played on
Gafael Yn Dynn
Meinir Gwilym
Gafael Yn Dynn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Gafael Yn Dynn
Last played on
Gormod
Meinir Gwilym
Gormod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Gormod
Last played on
Glaw
Meinir Gwilym
Glaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Glaw
Last played on
Dim Byd A Nunlla
Meinir Gwilym
Dim Byd A Nunlla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Dim Byd A Nunlla
Last played on
Dybl Gin A Tonic
Meinir Gwilym
Dybl Gin A Tonic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Dybl Gin A Tonic
Last played on
Wyt Ti'n Cofio?
Meinir Gwilym
Wyt Ti'n Cofio?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Wyt Ti'n Cofio?
Last played on
Mor Rhad I'w Cael
Meinir Gwilym
Mor Rhad I'w Cael
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Mor Rhad I'w Cael
Last played on
Gorffen
Meinir Gwilym
Gorffen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Gorffen
Last played on
Allan O Dy Ben
Meinir Gwilym
Allan O Dy Ben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Allan O Dy Ben
Last played on
Mae Nhw'n Dweud
Meinir Gwilym
Mae Nhw'n Dweud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Mae Nhw'n Dweud
Last played on
Y Golau Yn Y Gwyll
Meinir Gwilym
Y Golau Yn Y Gwyll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Y Golau Yn Y Gwyll
Last played on
Y Lle
Meinir Gwilym
Y Lle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Y Lle
Last played on
Rhifo'r Sêr
Meinir Gwilym
Rhifo'r Sêr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Rhifo'r Sêr
Last played on
Ar Hyd Y Nos
Meinir Gwilym
Ar Hyd Y Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Ar Hyd Y Nos
Last played on
Daeth Yr Awr
Meinir Gwilym
Daeth Yr Awr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Daeth Yr Awr
Last played on
Wyt Ti'n Gêm?
Meinir Gwilym
Wyt Ti'n Gêm?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Wyt Ti'n Gêm?
Last played on
Clecs
Meinir Gwilym
Clecs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Clecs
Last played on
Doeth
Meinir Gwilym
Doeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pp11j.jpglink
Doeth
Last played on
Meinir Gwilym Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gwyneth Glyn (2005)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Henwalia (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Y Lôn sy'n Dân o'n Blaena (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Strydoedd Aberstalwm (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Codi Hiraeth
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Blodau Ar Dân Yn Sbaen
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Deud Y Byddai'n Disgwyl
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Musus Glaw
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Cyn Yr Haf
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Marwnad yr Ehedydd
Back to artist