Jamie T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk4l.jpg
1986-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc883961-64d4-46b3-8b1c-64009854291c
Jamie T Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Alexander Treays (born 8 January 1986), better known by his stage name Jamie T, is an English singer-songwriter from Wimbledon, South London. Jamie T is currently signed to Virgin Records but has released some of his music on his own record label, Pacemaker Records. Jamie's recent music has featured The Pacemakers, his backing band. Jamie T and The Pacemakers have been touring together.
Jamie released his critically acclaimed debut album Panic Prevention in 2007. He released his second studio album Kings and Queens in 2009. In 2014, Jamie released his long anticipated third studio album Carry on the Grudge after a five-year absence. He released his fourth studio album Trick in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie T Performances & Interviews
Jamie T Tracks
Sort by
Zombie
Jamie T
Zombie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m3wj.jpglink
Zombie
Last played on
Sheila
Jamie T
Sheila
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027jq5d.jpglink
Sheila
Last played on
Sticks 'N' Stones
Jamie T
Sticks 'N' Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023vxdk.jpglink
Sticks 'N' Stones
Last played on
If You Got The Money
Jamie T
If You Got The Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk4l.jpglink
If You Got The Money
Last played on
A New England
Jamie T
A New England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk4l.jpglink
A New England
Last played on
Rabbit Hole
Jamie T
Rabbit Hole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027vf1d.jpglink
Rabbit Hole
Last played on
Power Over Men
Jamie T
Power Over Men
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk4l.jpglink
Power Over Men
Last played on
Calm Down Dearest
Jamie T
Calm Down Dearest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk4l.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/aj5hj5
Reading
2015-08-30T16:03:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0315fw8.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/a534mb
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T16:03:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wxcfw.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/aqfcd4
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T16:03:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vv7dn.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/am32rz
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T16:03:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4m3g.jpg
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Live Lounge: Jamie T
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehdc8g
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-04-07T16:03:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm8m6.jpg
7
Apr
2015
Live Lounge: Jamie T
BBC Broadcasting House
Latest Jamie T News
Jamie T Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist