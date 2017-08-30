Jamie Alexander Treays (born 8 January 1986), better known by his stage name Jamie T, is an English singer-songwriter from Wimbledon, South London. Jamie T is currently signed to Virgin Records but has released some of his music on his own record label, Pacemaker Records. Jamie's recent music has featured The Pacemakers, his backing band. Jamie T and The Pacemakers have been touring together.

Jamie released his critically acclaimed debut album Panic Prevention in 2007. He released his second studio album Kings and Queens in 2009. In 2014, Jamie released his long anticipated third studio album Carry on the Grudge after a five-year absence. He released his fourth studio album Trick in 2016.