Trent Reznor Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Trent Reznor (born May 17, 1965) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and film score composer. He is best known as the founder, primary musician, and principal songwriter of the industrial rock project Nine Inch Nails, which he founded in 1988 and of which he was the sole official member until adding long-time collaborator Atticus Ross as a permanent member in 2016. His first release under the Nine Inch Nails name, the 1989 album Pretty Hate Machine, was a commercial and critical success. He has since released eight Nine Inch Nails studio albums. He left Interscope Records in 2007 and was an independent recording artist until signing with Columbia Records in 2012.
Reznor was associated with the bands Option 30, The Urge, The Innocent, and Exotic Birds in the mid-1980s. Outside of Nine Inch Nails, he has contributed to the albums of artists such as Marilyn Manson and Saul Williams. He and his wife, Mariqueen Maandig, are members of the post-industrial group How to Destroy Angels, with Atticus Ross and long-time Nine Inch Nails graphic designer Rob Sheridan.
Trent Reznor Tracks
Outside
Hand Covers Bruise
Technically, Missing
What Have We Done To Each Other?
Sugar Storm
At Risk
With Suspicion
Still Gone
Strange Activities
Secrets
The Way He Looks At Me
Like Home
Something Disposable
Procedural
Clue Two
Clue One
Appearances
Empty Places
Pieces Form the Whole
Pinned and Mounted
Later Into the Night
John Carpenter's Halloween
13 Ghosts II
Ripe With Decay
A Familiar Taste
A Minute To Breathe
Juno
Mantra
Hand Covers Bruise
Backgruond Noise from Gone Girl
In Motion
GONE GIRL (2014): Sugar Storm
GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (2011): Hypomania
Peer Gynt - suite no. 1 Op.46 - In The Hall Of The Mountain King
Mantra (feat. Trent Reznor & Josh Homme)
Pieces of the Whole
