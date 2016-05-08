FLAP!Jazzy pop 4-piece from Melbourne, Australia. Formed 2007. Disbanded 18 January 2015
FLAP!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc877c66-8685-45b5-b9e0-b6e3bc5e7fe7
FLAP! Tracks
Sort by
Enjoy Yourself
FLAP!
Enjoy Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enjoy Yourself
Last played on
Rock In Space
FLAP!
Rock In Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock In Space
Last played on
Solitude
FLAP!
Solitude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solitude
Last played on
FLAP! Links
Back to artist