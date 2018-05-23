Peter Friis JohanssonPianist. Born 1983
Peter Friis Johansson
1983
Peter Friis Johansson Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Friis Johansson (born 1983) is a Swedish classical pianist who also holds citizenship of Denmark. He won first prize in the Alaska International Piano-e-Competition in 2014.
Peter Friis Johansson Tracks
Five Pieces for Piano and Orchestra
Sven-David Sandström
