Brenton Wood
Born 26 July 1941
Brenton Wood
1941-07-26
Brenton Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Brenton Wood (born Alfred Jesse Smith; July 26, 1941) is an American singer and songwriter known for his two 1967 hit singles, "The Oogum Boogum Song" and "Gimme Little Sign".
Brenton Wood Tracks
Gimme Little Sign
Brenton Wood
Gimme Little Sign
The Oogum Boogum Song
Brenton Wood
The Oogum Boogum Song
The Oogum Boogum Song
I Think You've Got Your Fools Mixed Up
Brenton Wood
I Think You've Got Your Fools Mixed Up
I Think You've Got Your Fools Mixed Up
Baby You Got It
Brenton Wood
Baby You Got It
Baby You Got It
Psychotic Reaction
Brenton Wood
Psychotic Reaction
Psychotic Reaction
