Corinne Bailey Rae Biography (Wikipedia)
Corinne Jacqueline Bailey Rae (née Bailey; born 26 February 1979) is a British singer and songwriter from Leeds, West Yorkshire. Bailey Rae was named the number-one predicted breakthrough act of 2006 in an annual BBC poll of music critics, Sound of 2006. She released her debut album, Corinne Bailey Rae, in February 2006, and became the fourth female British act in history to have her first album debut at number one. In 2007, Bailey Rae was nominated for three Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards, and won two MOBO Awards. In 2008, she won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year (for her work as a featured artist in Herbie Hancock's River: The Joni Letters).
Bailey Rae released her second album, The Sea, on 26 January 2010, after a hiatus of almost three years. It was produced by Steve Brown and Steve Chrisanthou (who produced her debut album in 2006). She was nominated for the 2010 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year. In 2012, she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for "Is This Love" (a cover of the Bob Marley and the Wailers song of the same name). Bailey Rae was married to fellow musician Jason Rae from 2001 until his death in 2008, and as part of the grieving process, she channelled her emotions into her music. Her first two albums have together sold over five million copies worldwide.
- Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (Later Archive 2006)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tn5wd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tn5wd.jpg2016-05-09T17:06:00.000ZCorinne Bailey Rae performs Put Your Records On on Later... with Jools Holland in 2006.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tn5y4
Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (Later Archive 2006)
- Jamie Cullum & Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (live at Cheltenham 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7rfz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7rfz.jpg2016-05-06T11:43:00.000ZJamie and Corinne perform a duet of Corinne's track Put Your Records On.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7ws4
Jamie Cullum & Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (live at Cheltenham 2016)
- Corinne Bailey Rae - Stop Where You Are (live at Cheltenham 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7n33.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7n33.jpg2016-05-06T10:41:00.000ZCorinne Bailey Rae performs Stop Where You Are for Jamie Cullum at Cheltenham 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7n5z
Corinne Bailey Rae - Stop Where You Are (live at Cheltenham 2016)
- ‘We’ve got Queen’s tape machine in there’ - Corinne Bailey Rae tells us what's inside her home studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q0vcc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q0vcc.jpg2016-05-04T14:10:00.000ZWhen Corinne started putting together her own studio, she filled it with some very interesting pieces of equipment.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q0gr2
‘We’ve got Queen’s tape machine in there’ - Corinne Bailey Rae tells us what's inside her home studio
- Corinne Bailey Rae's songwriting tipshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017wtx4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017wtx4.jpg2013-04-18T15:48:00.000ZCorinne Bailey Rae talks about how she writes songs. "A lot of the time I just sing a made-up language," she says.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017wl4t
Corinne Bailey Rae's songwriting tips
- Corinne Bailey Rae sings Like a Starhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wz3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wz3f.jpg2012-12-10T15:45:00.000ZCorinne Bailey Rae performs Like a Star, live at Maida Vale Studios for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p012dbdw
Corinne Bailey Rae sings Like a Star
- "The guitar, to me, is just loads of different shapes"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wyxw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wyxw.jpg2012-12-03T15:14:00.000ZCorinne Bailey Rae explains how she plays guitar by finding shapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0122ypw
"The guitar, to me, is just loads of different shapes"
- Corinne Bailey Rae explains inspiration for The Seahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wybq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wybq.jpg2012-12-03T15:03:00.000ZCorinne tells John Wilson that a family tragedy was the inspiration for the title track of her album The Sea.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0122y45
Corinne Bailey Rae explains inspiration for The Sea
