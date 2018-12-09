Péter EötvösBorn 2 January 1943
Péter Eötvös
1944-01-02
Péter Eötvös Biography (Wikipedia)
Péter Eötvös (Hungarian: Eötvös Péter,; born 2 January 1944) is a Hungarian composer, conductor and teacher.
Eötvös was born in Székelyudvarhely, Transylvania (then part of Hungary; now Odorheiu Secuiesc, Romania). He studied composition in Budapest and Cologne. From 1962, he composed for film in Hungary. Eötvös played regularly with the Stockhausen Ensemble between 1968 and 1976. He was a founding member of the Oeldorf Group in 1973, continuing his association until the late 1970s. From 1979 to 1991, he was musical director and conductor of the Ensemble InterContemporain (EIC). From 1985 to 1988, he was principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Péter Eötvös Tracks
Violin Concerto: I. Praeludium
György Ligeti
Cadenza from Shadows (2008)
Péter Eötvös
Pole
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Mortuos plango, vivos voco
Jonathan Harvey
The gliding of the Eagle in the Skies (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season)
Péter Eötvös
Punkte
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
György Ligeti
Eötvös: Electrochronicle
Péter Eötvös
Angels in America , Part 1 Scene 4
Péter Eötvös
Chinese Opera, Comic II (for Jacques Tati)
Péter Eötvös
