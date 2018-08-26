David Lindup (10 May 1928 – 7 January 1992) was an English composer, arranger and orchestrator best known for his collaborations with Johnny Dankworth and his library music (often for KPM).

Although credited as the composer of TV theme tunes such as The Informer, and occasional film scores such as Games That Lovers Play (1971), White Cargo (1973), Shatter (1974) and The Spiral Staircase (1975), he was also a composer of library music, and his pieces usually appear uncredited in films and TV programmes. These included The Persuaders!, The Box and SpongeBob SquarePants. He is similarly uncredited for his orchestration in musical films such as Scrooge and Goodbye, Mr. Chips. The trailer of the film The Full Monty credits use of Lindup's composition The Zodiac.

His recording of the Dankworth-David Dearlove song Let's Slip Away, accompanying Susan Grey, features as source music in the films Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) and A Taste of Honey (1961).