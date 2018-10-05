Ricky RossScottish singer-songwriter. Born 22 December 1957
Ricky Ross
1957-12-22
Ricky Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Alexander "Ricky" Ross (born 22 December 1957) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and broadcaster. He is the lead singer of the rock band Deacon Blue.
Ricky Ross Performances & Interviews
- Jason Isbell - The Songwriting Processhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m98d3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m98d3.jpg2017-11-07T13:55:40.000ZJason tells Ricky how he goes about choosing songs for his albumshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m97t9
Jason Isbell - The Songwriting Process
- Ricky Ross - Wages Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jl7s8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jl7s8.jpg2017-10-10T15:22:45.000ZRicky Ross performs live for The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jl6l5
Ricky Ross - Wages Day
- Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hcncy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hcncy.jpg2017-09-27T09:59:00.000ZRicky sits at Elton’s piano to perform this much loved Dylan classic for Ken Bruce in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hckr1
Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
- Ricky Ross re-imagines Wages Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9t00.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9t00.jpg2017-09-26T15:37:00.000ZHe's playing the Deacon Blue track solo on Elton John's piano, in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h9q4z
Ricky Ross re-imagines Wages Day
- On The Record: Ricky Ross - Dignityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c0ylz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c0ylz.jpg2017-08-10T12:31:00.000ZDeacon Blue's Ricky Ross tells her the story of 'Dignity'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c0ts0
On The Record: Ricky Ross - Dignity
- Ricky Ross: "The first time I heard 'Dignity' on the radio I thought it was my car cassette!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0578f8z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0578f8z.jpg2017-06-29T10:45:00.000ZRicky talks to Simon Mayo about the first time Deacon Blue's signature song was played.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0578d60
Ricky Ross: "The first time I heard 'Dignity' on the radio I thought it was my car cassette!"
- Ricky Ross meets Phil Collinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d37wr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d37wr.jpg2016-10-25T09:25:00.000ZRicky talks to Phil Collins about his autobiography and return to performinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d37wv
Ricky Ross meets Phil Collins
- Rhiannon Giddens | Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dsvkl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dsvkl.jpg2016-01-07T12:52:00.000ZRicky Ross talks to North Carolina singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dsvlc
Rhiannon Giddens | Interview
Ricky Ross Tracks
Only God and Dogs
Ricky Ross
Only God and Dogs
Only God and Dogs
Last played on
Wages Day (The Quay Sessions, 8th October 2017)
Ricky Ross
Wages Day (The Quay Sessions, 8th October 2017)
A Gordon For Me
Ricky Ross
A Gordon For Me
A Gordon For Me
Last played on
I Was Right And You Were Wrong (The Quay Sessions, 8th October 2017)
Ricky Ross
I Was Right And You Were Wrong (The Quay Sessions, 8th October 2017)
Wages Day
Ricky Ross
Wages Day
Wages Day
Last played on
Soundtrack To The Summer
Ricky Ross
Soundtrack To The Summer
Soundtrack To The Summer
Last played on
Raintown
Ricky Ross
Raintown
Raintown
Last played on
Your Swaying Arms
Deacon Blue
Your Swaying Arms
Your Swaying Arms
Last played on
Goin' Back
Ricky Ross
Goin' Back
Goin' Back
Last played on
Wages Day (Radio 2 Piano Room, 26 September 2017)
Ricky Ross
Wages Day (Radio 2 Piano Room, 26 September 2017)
The Germans Are Out Today
Ricky Ross
The Germans Are Out Today
The Germans Are Out Today
Last played on
I Was Right And You Were Wrong
Ricky Ross
I Was Right And You Were Wrong
I Was Right And You Were Wrong
Last played on
Hermless
Ricky Ross
Hermless
Hermless
Im Supposed To Love You
Ricky Ross
Im Supposed To Love You
Im Supposed To Love You
Siggi The Bully
Ricky Ross
Siggi The Bully
Siggi The Bully
I Thought I Saw You
Ricky Ross
I Thought I Saw You
I Thought I Saw You
Make You Feel My Love (Radio 2 Piano Room, 26 September 2017
Ricky Ross
Make You Feel My Love (Radio 2 Piano Room, 26 September 2017
I'm Supposed To Love You (Radio 2 Piano Room, 26 September 2017)
Ricky Ross
I'm Supposed To Love You (Radio 2 Piano Room, 26 September 2017)
Ricky Ross Links
