Nickelback is a Canadian rock band formed in 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, Canada. The band is composed of guitarist and lead vocalist Chad Kroeger, guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger, and drummer Daniel Adair. The band went through several drummer changes between 1995 and 2005, achieving its current lineup when Adair replaced drummer Ryan Vikedal.

Nickelback is one of the most commercially successful Canadian rock bands, having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. In 2009, Billboard ranked them the most successful rock group of that decade; their song "How You Remind Me" was listed as the best-selling rock song and the fourth best-selling song of the decade overall. They were listed number seven on the Billboard top artist of the decade, with four albums listed on the Billboard top albums of the decade.

The band signed with Roadrunner Records in 1999 and re-released their once-independent album The State. The band achieved significant commercial success with this album, as well as with its follow-up, Silver Side Up, in 2001. Following the release of Silver Side Up the band released their biggest and most well-known hit today, "How You Remind Me", which peaked number 1 on both the Billboard and Canadian Singles Charts. The band's fourth album The Long Road, was released in 2003 and spawned five singles including Canadian number one "Someday", which also peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Afterwards, the band put out their biggest-selling album to date, All The Right Reasons (2005) which produced three top 10 singles and five top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 including "Photograph", "Far Away", and "Rockstar". The band's album Dark Horse (2008) was another commercial success, producing eight singles, one of which peaked on the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and two of which peaked on the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2011, the band released their seventh album Here and Now which again topped...