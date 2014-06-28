Martin Fry
1958-03-09
Martin Fry Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin David Fry (born 9 March 1958) is an English singer, songwriter, composer, musician, and record producer.
Fry's music career spans more than 30 years. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as co-founder and lead singer of the pop band ABC, which released six singles that entered the Top 20 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1980s, including "Tears Are Not Enough", "Poison Arrow", "The Look of Love", "All of My Heart", "That Was Then but This Is Now" and "When Smokey Sings". He is the only member who has been with ABC throughout its entire history and is currently its only official member.
Martin Fry Performances & Interviews
- Martin Fry: In Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s3k7w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s3k7w.jpg2017-02-10T22:30:00.000ZSara Cox talks with Martin Fry from ABC about the legacy of the Lexicon of Love albumshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s8pxh
Martin Fry: In Conversation
- EXCLUSIVE: Martin Fry plays us ABC's first ever Christmas singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hgqnt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hgqnt.jpg2016-11-23T08:55:00.000ZMartin gives Chris the inside scoop on ABC's new festive single and upcoming EP.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hgqsg
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Fry plays us ABC's first ever Christmas single
- Martin Fryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yr6ps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yr6ps.jpg2016-06-18T13:12:00.000ZThe ABC frontman on his brand new album 'The Lexicon of Love II'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yr6sj
Martin Fry
- Martin Fry chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qvx2k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qvx2k.jpg2014-01-29T16:56:00.000ZABC frontman Martin Fry talks about performing their classic album The Lexicon Of Love.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qvx3x
Martin Fry chats to Steve Wright
- Martin Fry chats with Sarahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p229z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p229z.jpg2013-12-29T14:45:00.000ZMartin Fry from ABC joins Sara and chats about his memories of the 1980's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p22b4
Martin Fry chats with Sara
- ABC's Martin Fry speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n4v9c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n4v9c.jpg2013-12-10T15:46:00.000ZABC's Martin Fry chats to Radcliffe and Maconie about his latest tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n4vjf
ABC's Martin Fry speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Martin Fry Tracks
