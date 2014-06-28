Martin David Fry (born 9 March 1958) is an English singer, songwriter, composer, musician, and record producer.

Fry's music career spans more than 30 years. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as co-founder and lead singer of the pop band ABC, which released six singles that entered the Top 20 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1980s, including "Tears Are Not Enough", "Poison Arrow", "The Look of Love", "All of My Heart", "That Was Then but This Is Now" and "When Smokey Sings". He is the only member who has been with ABC throughout its entire history and is currently its only official member.