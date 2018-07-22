Shawn StockmanBorn 26 September 1972
Shawn Stockman
Shawn Stockman Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Patrick Stockman (born September 26, 1972) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known as a member of the vocal group Boyz II Men. He was a judge on the television show The Sing-Off.
