Big MountainFormed 1991. Disbanded 2001
Big Mountain
1991
Big Mountain Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Mountain is an American band known for its remake of Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way", which became a top 10 hit single in the US in early 1994, reaching No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and No. 2 in the UK.
Baby I Love Your Way
Big Mountain
Baby I Love Your Way
Baby I Love Your Way
