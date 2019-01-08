Peter SchillingGerman synthpop musician. Born 28 January 1956
Peter Schilling
1956-01-28
Peter Schilling Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Schilling (born Pierre Michael Schilling; January 28, 1956) is a German synthpop musician whose songs often feature science-fiction themes like aliens, astronauts and catastrophes. He is best-known for his 1983 hit single "Major Tom (Coming Home)" which was an international success.
