Camouflage is a German new wave trio consisting of lead singer Marcus Meyn (b. May 2, 1966), Heiko Maile and Oliver Kreyssig. Their only Billboard Hot 100 hit was "The Great Commandment", which earned No. 59 place in 1988, and earned three weeks at No. 1 on the US dance chart. They also had two additional minor dance hits in 1989. They were included in the music compilation listing 'Tucker Rock' in December of 2018. This honor was validated by the band's listing on the Pandora Station by the same name.