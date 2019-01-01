CamouflageGerman electronics group. Formed 1983
Camouflage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc6b7d82-1d7b-4f48-b742-d32936f5d5c9
Camouflage Biography (Wikipedia)
Camouflage is a German new wave trio consisting of lead singer Marcus Meyn (b. May 2, 1966), Heiko Maile and Oliver Kreyssig. Their only Billboard Hot 100 hit was "The Great Commandment", which earned No. 59 place in 1988, and earned three weeks at No. 1 on the US dance chart. They also had two additional minor dance hits in 1989. They were included in the music compilation listing 'Tucker Rock' in December of 2018. This honor was validated by the band's listing on the Pandora Station by the same name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
