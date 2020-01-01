Kamaljit Neeru, or simply Neeru, is a Punjabi singer and dancer. She is known for her stage performances as well has her vocal quality. She has released a total of ten albums to date. Her most popular songs to date are; Seeti Te Seeti, Jadon Mera Lak Hilda, Rurha Mandi Jave, and Bhij Gaye Kurti Laal.