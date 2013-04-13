Bob HaymesBorn 29 March 1923. Died 27 January 1989
Bob Haymes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc6637eb-3612-44d6-98cb-1227fcce2590
Bob Haymes Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert William Haymes (March 29, 1923 – January 27, 1989), also known by the stage names Robert Stanton and Bob Stanton, was an American singer, songwriter, actor and radio and television host. He is best remembered for co-writing the song "That's All", part of the Great American Songbook. He was the younger brother of singer and actor Dick Haymes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Haymes Tracks
Sort by
They Say it's Spring (Marty Clarke)
Bob Haymes
They Say it's Spring (Marty Clarke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Say it's Spring (Marty Clarke)
Last played on
Back to artist