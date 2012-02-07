Fake ProblemsFormed 2005
Fake Problems
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc62fd76-11bd-45ca-bfc4-d8690154a86f
Fake Problems Biography (Wikipedia)
Fake Problems were a four-piece indie rock from Naples, Florida. They released their first full-length album, How Far Our Bodies Go, on Sabot Productions on April 27, 2007. Their second record, It's Great to Be Alive, was released through Side One Dummy Records on February 17, 2009. Their third record "Real Ghosts Caught On Tape" was released September 21, 2010, also on Sideonedummy. The band either quietly broke up or went on an indefinite hiatus since some point in 2014. Former members have been reserved, inconsistent, and personally touched about the details surrounding the band's status.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fake Problems Tracks
Sort by
Songs For Teenagers
Fake Problems
Songs For Teenagers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs For Teenagers
Last played on
The Dream Team
Fake Problems
The Dream Team
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dream Team
Last played on
Soulless
Fake Problems
Soulless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soulless
Last played on
Born & Raised
Fake Problems
Born & Raised
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born & Raised
Last played on
Diamond Rings
Fake Problems
Diamond Rings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamond Rings
Last played on
Rumble In The Jungle
Fake Problems
Rumble In The Jungle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumble In The Jungle
Last played on
Fake Problems Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist