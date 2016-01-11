William George Sinclair (born 2 June 1989), better known by his stage name Willy Moon, is a New Zealand-born musician, singer, songwriter and producer. He is known for his 2012 single "Yeah Yeah" which appeared on the 2012 Apple iPod advert and peaked at number 26 on the UK Singles Chart. In March 2015, Moon and his wife, Natalia Kills, were fired as judges from New Zealand X Factor for their comments and behaviour towards one of the contestants.