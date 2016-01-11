Willy MoonBorn 2 June 1989
Willy Moon
1989-06-02
Willy Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
William George Sinclair (born 2 June 1989), better known by his stage name Willy Moon, is a New Zealand-born musician, singer, songwriter and producer. He is known for his 2012 single "Yeah Yeah" which appeared on the 2012 Apple iPod advert and peaked at number 26 on the UK Singles Chart. In March 2015, Moon and his wife, Natalia Kills, were fired as judges from New Zealand X Factor for their comments and behaviour towards one of the contestants.
Willy Moon Tracks
Yeah Yeah
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah
Yeah Yeah
Yeah Yeah
Willt Moon
Yeah Yeah
Yeah Yeah
Get Up (Alex Metric Remix)
Willy Moon
Get Up (Alex Metric Remix)
Railroad Train (Pinju Remix)
Willy Moon
Railroad Train (Pinju Remix)
Railroad Train (Pinju Remix)
I Put A Spell On You
Willy Moon
I Put A Spell On You
I Put A Spell On You
Yeah Yeah (Feat. Wiley) (DJ Cable Remix)
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah (Feat. Wiley) (DJ Cable Remix)
Be Your Man
Willy Moon
Be Your Man
Be Your Man
My Girl
Willy Moon
My Girl
My Girl
Get Up (Hostage Remix)
Willy Moon
Get Up (Hostage Remix)
Get Up (Hostage Remix)
My Girl (Hostage Remix)
Willy Moon
My Girl (Hostage Remix)
My Girl (Hostage Remix)
Yeah Yeah (Sinden Remix)
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah (Sinden Remix)
Yeah Yeah (Sinden Remix)
Yeah Yeah (DJ Cable Remix)
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah (DJ Cable Remix)
Yeah Yeah (DJ Cable Remix)
Yeah Yeah (Huw Stephens Radio 1 session)
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah (Huw Stephens Radio 1 session)
Yeah Yeah (Huw Stephens Radio 1 session)
Yeah Yeah (Cedric Gervais Mix)
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah (Cedric Gervais Mix)
Yeah Yeah (Live for Jo Whiley)
Willy Moon
Yeah Yeah (Live for Jo Whiley)
Yeah Yeah (Live for Jo Whiley)
