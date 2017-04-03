KaomaFrench-Brazilian pop group. Formed 1989
Kaoma
1989
Kaoma Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaoma was a French-Brazilian recording act made up of former members of the band Touré Kunda: Chyco Dru (bassist), Jacky Arconte (guitarist), Jean-Claude Bonaventure (producer and keyboardist), Michel Abihssira (drums and percussion), Fania (vocals), and Loalwa Braz (lead singer), Chico and Roberta (dancers). Chyco Dru is from Martinique, Jacky Arconte from Guadeloupe, and Loalwa Braz from Brazil. They gained international success for their 1989 hit single, "Lambada".
Kaoma Tracks
La Lambada
Kaoma
La Lambada
La Lambada
Lambada
Kaoma
Lambada
Lambada
Melodie Damour
Kaoma
Melodie Damour
Melodie Damour
Lambada (Instrumental)
Kaoma
Lambada (Instrumental)
Lambada (Instrumental)
