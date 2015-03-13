David LongdonBorn 1965
David Longdon
1965
David Longdon Biography (Wikipedia)
David Longdon (born 17 June 1965) is a British multi-instrumentalist and singer, who is most well known as the lead vocalist and co-songwriter of the progressive rock band Big Big Train. Besides singing, Longdon plays flute, keyboards, acoustic and electric 6 & 12 string guitars, bass, mandolin, lute, banjo, accordion, percussion, dulcimer, psaltry, vibraphone, theremin and also the glockenspiel.
David Longdon Tracks
Broken Vow
David Longdon
Broken Vow
Broken Vow
Why God Why?
David Longdon
Why God Why?
Why God Why?
This is The Moment
David Longdon
This is The Moment
This is The Moment
