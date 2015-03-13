David Longdon (born 17 June 1965) is a British multi-instrumentalist and singer, who is most well known as the lead vocalist and co-songwriter of the progressive rock band Big Big Train. Besides singing, Longdon plays flute, keyboards, acoustic and electric 6 & 12 string guitars, bass, mandolin, lute, banjo, accordion, percussion, dulcimer, psaltry, vibraphone, theremin and also the glockenspiel.