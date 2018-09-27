Alexander AnisimovConductor. Born 8 October 1947
Alexander Anisimov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc5c4fec-ea32-4704-b2b4-328ce70054d1
Alexander Anisimov Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Mikhailovich Anisimov (Анисимов, Александр Михайлович) (born 8 October 1947) is a Russian conductor.
In 1995 he was appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Anisimov Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 4 in E flat major, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No 4 in E flat major, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in E flat major, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Les [The Forest] - fantasy Op.19
Alexander Glazunov
Les [The Forest] - fantasy Op.19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Les [The Forest] - fantasy Op.19
Last played on
Polonaise from Scenes de ballet - suite in A major Op.52
Alexander Glazunov
Polonaise from Scenes de ballet - suite in A major Op.52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Polonaise from Scenes de ballet - suite in A major Op.52
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqdrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-22T15:09:18
22
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist