Jack Lewis
1980
Jack Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Lewis (born October 1980 in New York City, New York) is an American musician and artist. He was born and raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. He is the younger brother of Jeffrey Lewis, whom he has often performed and recorded with. Jack Lewis is now based in Portland, Oregon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Get Out Of Here Whitey
Shadow Party
Wait It Out
Deer in the Woods
