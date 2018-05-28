Hale & Pace and the Stonkers
Hale & Pace and the Stonkers
Biography (Wikipedia)
Hale and Pace were an English comedy double-act that performed in clubs and on radio and television in the United Kingdom in the 1980s-1990s. The duo was made up of Gareth Hale and Norman Pace, with the Hale and Pace television show running for ten years and 66 episodes, between 1988 and 1998.
Tracks
The Stonk
The Stonk
Last played on
The Stonk (Extender Version)
The Stonk (Extender Version)
Last played on
