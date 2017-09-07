Jon ScottDrummer
Jon Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc51f876-f9ec-4081-b5cd-8904f5aeb2ef
Jon Scott Tracks
Sort by
Nidaros Jazz Mass: Kyrie
Bob Chilcott
Nidaros Jazz Mass: Kyrie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nidaros Jazz Mass: Kyrie
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: Sofi Jeannin conducts the BBC Singers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex4fbp
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2018-09-14T15:55:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04vbwfw.jpg
14
Sep
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: Sofi Jeannin conducts the BBC Singers
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
Back to artist