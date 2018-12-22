Keith ScottCanadian guitarist. Born 20 July 1954
Keith Scott
1954-07-20
Keith Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Douglas Scott (born July 20, 1954) is a Canadian guitar player, who is best known for his long-term collaboration with the singer-songwriter Bryan Adams. He has also worked with Cher, Tina Turner, Bryan Ferry, Tom Cochrane, Craig Northey, João Pedro Pais, Jann Arden and other musicians.
