Pardison FontaineBorn 9 December 1989
Pardison Fontaine
1989-12-09
Pardison Fontaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe (born December 29, 1989),[citation needed] known professionally as Pardison Fontaine, is an American rapper and songwriter. He is best known for his 2018 single "Backin' It Up", which has peaked at number 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He is also known as a songwriter, co-writing songs with artists including Cardi B and Kanye West.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pardison Fontaine Tracks
Backin It Up (feat. Cardi B)
Backin It Up (feat. Cardi B)
